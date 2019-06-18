202
Home » Animals & Pets » Bear loving man gets…

Bear loving man gets probation for bear killing retaliation

By The Associated Press June 18, 2019 12:06 pm 06/18/2019 12:06pm
Share

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man who enjoyed the presence of a bear on his property and tried to burn his neighbor’s ranch down after a hunter legally killed the bear has been sentenced to two years of probation.

The Aspen Daily News reports 69-year-old Thomas Andersen was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to felony attempted arson and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office says Andersen liked seeing the bear and doused part of the ranch with gasoline and berated the hunter’s children after the bear was killed last year.

The ranch’s caretaker had given the hunter who killed the bear permission to be on the land.

Andersen must pay a $2,500 fine, perform 60 hours of community service and complete an anger-management evaluation.

___

Information from: Aspen Daily News, http://www.aspendailynews.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Living News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!