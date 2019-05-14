202
Yellowstone: Honk at bears that get close to cars

May 14, 2019
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Officials in Yellowstone National Park tell drivers to honk at bears.

Recently a black bear in the northern part of the park put its paws up on cars. Similar problems have happened over the past year.

Park officials say drivers should honk and drive away whenever a bear gets too close.

They say bears that are used to people and get food from them can become aggressive and have to be killed.

