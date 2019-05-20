202
Home » Animals & Pets » Michigan utility releases 12…

Michigan utility releases 12 juvenile turtles into habitat

By The Associated Press May 20, 2019 8:16 am 05/20/2019 08:16am
Share

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — A dozen juvenile turtles have been released into a habitat created for them by employees of a Michigan utility.

Jackson-based Consumers Energy says the Blanding’s turtles were placed Thursday in the Saginaw area.

Two adult turtles were found last year along the path of the utility’s Saginaw Trail Pipeline. The adult turtles were moved to a safe location and 12 eggs were laid. The eggs were placed in an incubator until they hatched. The young turtles were raised by a herpetologist over the winter.

Consumers Energy enhanced the area near where the adult turtles were found to give the juvenile turtles a better chance of survival.

Vice president of gas operations Charles Crews says the utility has safely relocated frogs, salamanders, snakes and other turtles from the pipeline’s path.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Living News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!