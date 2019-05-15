202
Home » Animals & Pets » Kitten stowaways found after…

Kitten stowaways found after long journey in steel column

By The Associated Press May 15, 2019 9:18 pm 05/15/2019 09:18pm
4 Shares

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Five kittens that stowed away on a 400-mile trip to San Diego are looking for new homes.

The San Diego Humane Society says the kittens somehow wound up inside a 60-foot steel column that was trucked from Hayward in the San Francisco Bay Area to San Diego.

On April 24, construction workers building new Kaiser Permanente medical offices heard meows coming from the column.

They tilted the column and the week-old kittens slid out. It’s unclear whether the stowaways came aboard in Hayward of somewhere along the route.

The kittens are now in foster care and will be ready for adoption in another couple of months.

And they’ve been given appropriate construction names: Crowbar, Rebar, Chisel, Jackhammer and Piper.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Funny & Weird News Living News National News Trending Now
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
From historic JFK terminal to luxury hotel
DC-area companies on the Fortune 500 list
Cool cars around $20K
Today in History: May 19
Celebrity birthdays May 19-25
Comedian Tim Conway dies
Celebrity deaths
Doris Day dies
2019 Met Gala
30 cheap weekend getaways in the USA
2019 local deaths of note
Britain's royal kids
PHOTOS: NC lawyer named Miss USA
Billboard Music Awards
May entertainment guide
Britain's royal kids
21 most beautiful waterfalls around the world
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
Caps 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Before and after the Notre Dame fire
Behind the scenes: A peek inside Air and Space Museum’s 7-year renovation
13 spring festivals, events in DC area
DC drops 11 spots in latest U.S. News ‘Best Places to Live’ ranking
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
30 best zoos in the US
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
WTOP gets top-notch new home
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600