African painted dog killed by collapsing gate at Zoo Miami

By The Associated Press May 20, 2019 6:57 pm 05/20/2019 06:57pm
MIAMI (AP) — Officials at a Florida zoo say a young African painted dog was killed when a gate collapsed on her.

Zoo Miami posted on Facebook that the juvenile female died Monday. She was one of five puppies born at the zoo in January.

Zoo officials say the endangered canines were being moved between enclosures in a routine transfer when a cable that supported a solid metal guillotine door separated, allowing the door to fall on the animal and to kill her instantly.

Officials say they’re investigating to determine the exact cause of the failure, which includes careful inspections of all similar equipment throughout the zoo.

