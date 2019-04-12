202
Home » Animals & Pets » Wildlife experts, snorkeler free…

Wildlife experts, snorkeler free owl trapped in fishing line

By The Associated Press April 12, 2019 9:20 pm 04/12/2019 09:20pm
Share

A barred owl caught a lucky break when a snorkeler banded with wildlife officials to rescue the bird from a fishing line tangled in trees above the James River in Missouri. See photos.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A barred owl caught a lucky break when a snorkeler banded with wildlife officials to rescue the bird from a fishing line tangled in trees above the James River in Missouri.

Bill Hulsebus was visiting the Springfield Conservation Nature Center last week when he came across the injured owl, dangling by its right wing more than 20 feet (6 meters) above the river. Hulsebus told the Springfield News-Leader that firefighters attempted to release the owl from the line, but their equipment couldn’t reach the bird.

He said conservation officials had fastened a tree trimmer to a long pole and were considering anchoring someone in a canoe to get closer to the bird when a snorkeler nearby realized he could help.

“Out of nowhere, Jonathan Knapp shows up with a wetsuit,” Hulsebus said.

Knapp, who often snorkels in the Ozarks waters, waded into the cold river and used the pole to cut the line, freeing the owl on his second try.

“The owl miraculously landed right in his hand,” Huslebus said of Knapp’s rescue.

“The owl was upside down but kind of flapped its wings on the way down,” Knapp said. “Both feet landed on one hand. I couldn’t believe it!”

Volunteers then took the owl to Dickerson Park Zoo’s Raptor Rehabilitation Center, where the bird was given a feather transplant to repair its damaged wing.

“The owl will have a few days to rest and let glue set. After that, it will go into the flight cage and be monitored to see how it is flying,” said Joey Powell, a zoo spokesman. “It should be released in about a week and a half if all goes as expected.”

___

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Living News missouri National News owl owl rescue
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Behind the scenes: A peek inside Air and Space Museum’s 7-year renovation
15 ‘Game of Thrones’-inspired dishes
Caps 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Today in History: April 13
13 spring festivals, events in DC area
Easter recipes
DC drops 11 spots in latest U.S. News ‘Best Places to Live’ ranking
Celebrity birthdays April 7-13
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
PHOTOS: $3.6 million home hits Ocean City market
30 best zoos in the US
Loudoun farmers on trading cards
Celebrity deaths
April Entertainment Guide
Cherry blossoms
2019 local deaths of note
Opening Day at Nats Park
40 years ago: Three Mile Island
Meet the 2019 Washington Nationals
Remembering Exxon Valdez oil spill
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
WTOP gets top-notch new home
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600