Rat poison found in California mountain lion that died

By The Associated Press April 30, 2019 6:37 pm 04/30/2019 06:37pm
This Feb. 15, 2019, photo from video provided by the National Park Service shows a mountain lion known as P-47 in the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area west of Los Angeles. P-47 had no visible wounds when it was found dead March 21, 2019, but authorities say he had rat poison in his system. It's unclear if that caused the death. Researchers say P-47 may have eaten a squirrel or other animal that ingested the poison, or snacked on a coyote or other predator that ate tainted prey. (National Park Service via AP)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a mountain lion that died last month in the wilderness west of Los Angeles had rat poison in its system.

The lion dubbed P-47 had no visible wounds when it was found dead March 21.

The Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area said Tuesday that P-47 had six compounds of a rodenticide in its system. It’s unclear if that caused the death.

Researchers say P-47 may have eaten a squirrel or other animal that ingested the poison, or ate tainted prey.

The National Park Service has found poison compounds in more than a dozen local cougars.

