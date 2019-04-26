202
Meow and ME! Taylor Swift debuts cat No. 3 after song reveal

By The Associated Press April 26, 2019 5:07 pm 04/26/2019 05:07pm
Taylor Swift attends the 2019 Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

All those Swiftie sleuths got it right: Cat mama Taylor Swift debuted her feline No. 3, a sweet-faced baby boy, after his surprise reveal in the music video for her new song “ME!”

The pop star’s famous Scottish Folds, Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey, have a brown-eyed, brown-eared sibling who snuggled with Swift on Instagram above her comment: “And then there were three …”

She later shared a snippet of selfie video on Instagram carrying the adorableness in her arms, saying: “I’ve never personally encountered a cat that preferred to be carried as if they’re a human baby.”

Fans suspected she might be adding to her cat family after Swift visited a Nashville butterfly mural she commissioned hours before her music video dropped Friday. The artwork featured three cats.

The new whiskered face was featured in the video’s story as her on-screen lover, Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie, tries to woo her back after a spat — in French — by handing her the four-legged bundle. The pet did the trick.

Swift has yet to announce the new addition’s name or breed.

