202
Home » Animals & Pets » Lead kills 1st Yellowstone…

Lead kills 1st Yellowstone golden eagle fitted with tracker

By The Associated Press April 15, 2019 4:00 pm 04/15/2019 04:00pm
Share

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Officials say the first golden eagle in Yellowstone National Park to be fitted with a tracking device has died of lead poisoning.

Golden eagles often scavenge during the fall and winter. Scientists suspect the adult female may have eaten carrion containing lead bullet fragments.

Some advocacy groups have called for hunters to use bullets made of copper to help prevent such deaths.

Eagle scientist Todd Katzner with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service called the death “gut wrenching.”

He says researchers were nonetheless able to gather valuable information about the eagle and its movements before it died.

Golden eagles are one of North America’s largest birds, with a wingspan that can top 7 feet (2.1 meters).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Living News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!