Large, exotic bird that killed Florida man to be auctioned

By The Associated Press April 23, 2019 10:35 am 04/23/2019 10:35am
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A large, flightless bird that fatally attacked a Florida man is among about 100 exotic animals from his estate now up for auction.

The Gainesville Sun reports the Gulf Coast Livestock Auction will auction the cassowary that killed 75-year-old Marvin Hajos in accordance with his last wishes.

Alachua County Sheriff’s officials say Hajos apparently fell April 12 and the bird attacked him. First responders rushed him to a hospital but he died.

Cassowaries are similar to emus, stand up to 6 feet (1.8 meters) tall and weigh up to 130 pounds (60 kilograms).

The animals being auctioned include two double-wattled cassowaries and five ring-tailed and ruffled lemurs.

Fish and Wildlife spokesman Robert Klepper said buyers must be licensed to legally possess the animals.

Topics:
Animals & Pets Living News National News
