Elephant who couldn’t get up hoisted to feet at Colorado zoo

By The Associated Press April 2, 2019 10:25 am 04/02/2019 10:25am
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — An aging elephant at a Colorado zoo is recovering after being hoisted back to her feet with help from firefighters.

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo says a 33-year-old African elephant named Malaika (Mah-LAKE’-ah) was found lying on her side early Monday and unable to stand up, putting her in danger because of stress to her organs.

The zoo says in a statement that a team of about 20 workers and firefighters used a crane-and-hoist system to lift her up.

A rope was also tied around the elephant’s leg to prevent her from falling on rescuers after she stood up.

A video posted on Facebook shows rescuers cheering and applauding as she stood up.

The zoo has other older elephants and holds drills to practice lifting up the animals.

Topics:
Animals & Pets Living News National News
