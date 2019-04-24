202
Home » Animals & Pets » Connecticut man recalls golf…

Connecticut man recalls golf course attack by rabid bobcat

By The Associated Press April 24, 2019 11:05 am 04/24/2019 11:05am
Share

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man attacked by a rabid bobcat while golfing doesn’t remember much about the incident but says he can still see “this miserable animal coming at me.”

Mike Popkowski, of New London, tells The Day he was on the seventh hole of the Mohegan Sun Golf Club in Sprague on April 18 when one of the others in his foursome yelled to him to watch out.

He says he remembers a guttural growl and a faint skunk-like smell. The 70-year-old Popkowski later learned the bobcat jumped on his back, bit his left arm and shoulder while clawing his head.

He was treated at a hospital for puncture wounds, a nearly severed earlobe, and lacerations on his scalp, which required 10 staples. He’s also undergoing a series of rabies shots.

___

Information from: The Day, http://www.theday.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Living News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!