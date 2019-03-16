202
Home » Animals & Pets » It's a boy! April…

It’s a boy! April the Giraffe gives birth again

By The Associated Press March 16, 2019 4:12 pm 03/16/2019 04:12pm
13 Shares

This is April's fifth calf and the second for her and Oliver, the dad of Tajiri and the newborn. A naming contest for the new calf will be held soon.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — April the Giraffe gave birth once again in front of an enthralled YouTube audience on Saturday.

More than 300,000 watched live as April gave birth to a healthy male calf at around 12:45 p.m., the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York said.

Park officials say the newborn giraffe was on its feet by 1:27 p.m., and nursing by 1:51 p.m.

“Success! With an average 15-month gestation, we are thankful to have a healthy calf on the ground, nursing and bonding with mom,” animal park owner Jordan Patch said. “With wild giraffe numbers plummeting annually, every calf born counts.”

April drew more than 232 million YouTube live views during a seven-week period in 2017 before she gave birth to Tajiri That came as a surprise for the small zoo 130 miles (209 kilometers) northwest of New York City.

This is April’s fifth calf and the second for her and Oliver, the dad of Tajiri and the newborn. A naming contest for the new calf will be held soon.

Fans will be able to see the little one face to face when Animal Adventure Park opens for the season on May 1.

Zoo officials said big brother Tajiri, meanwhile, is on his way to starting a family of his own. The park welcomed an adult female giraffe, known as Johari, in January.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets april the giraffe Life & Style Living News National News youtube
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Remembering Exxon Valdez oil spill
What to buy in March
Celebrity birthdays March 17-23
Today in History: March 23
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
2019 local deaths of note
Recipes: Bake your way through the rest of winter
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
6th deadliest tornado in US history
Celebrity deaths
March Entertainment Guide
Red carpet fashion
Academy Award winners
February snow
Westminster Kennel Club dog show
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
New York Fashion Week 2019
WTOP gets top-notch new home
Northam under fire over photo
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Longest government shutdown in US history
Top photos of 2018
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600