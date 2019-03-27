202
Dogs sent to rescue group after Utah boy’s hand bitten off

By The Associated Press March 27, 2019 6:30 pm 03/27/2019 06:30pm
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah authorities say the owners of a dog that bit off a 4-year-old boy’s hand have agreed to surrender their two huskies, which will live out their days with an animal-rescue group.

Animal-control officials said Wednesday they dropped citations against the owners in exchange for the agreement to give up both their huskies, since it was unclear which animal bit the boy.

Authorities have said the child lived next door to the dogs in Layton, and was bitten March 3 after he came in contact with the animals under a backyard vinyl fence.

The boy lost an entire hand and part of his arm. The hand was never found and is believed to have been ingested by the dog.

Officials have said it was the animal’s first reported bite.

