Dogs attack 76-year-old attending funeral in S. Carolina

By The Associated Press March 27, 2019 4:15 am 03/27/2019 04:15am
DUNCAN, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 76-year-old Virginia woman was attacked and wounded by a pack of dogs while attending a funeral in South Carolina, and the dogs’ owner has since been charged.

News outlets report the woman was attacked Monday afternoon by five dogs that Spartanburg Environmental Enforcement officials say escaped from owner Daisy Ann Anderson, of Duncan. Arrest warrants accuse Anderson of allowing her dogs to escape despite knowing they had violent tendencies.

The dogs were seized Tuesday and put under rabies quarantine at a humane society. SEE Director Jamie Nelson says 12 other dogs were found at the home of Anderson, who was arrested on an unrelated shoplifting charge.

Nelson says Anderson faces charges related to owning an animal that attacks a human. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.

