202
Home » Animals & Pets » Berlin zoo shows off…

Berlin zoo shows off new polar bear cub

By The Associated Press March 15, 2019 8:10 am 03/15/2019 08:10am
2 Shares

The Berlin Tierpark zoo is showing off its new polar bear cub, a three-month-old with a cuteness and playfulness that could make her the German capital's next animal celebrity. See photos.

BERLIN (AP) — The Berlin Tierpark zoo is showing off its new polar bear cub, a three-month-old with a cuteness and playfulness that could make her the German capital’s next animal celebrity.

The bear, who hasn’t been named, was born Dec. 1 and the zoo says she’s developing well.

She was allowed to venture out of her indoor cage for the first time Friday, and enjoyed romping around with her mother Tonja and swimming in the enclosure’s chilly pond.

The zoo says the cub will be now be allowed out daily for all to see.

The Tierpark has the same management as Berlin’s other zoo, which was home to celebrity polar bear, Knut, whose fame landed him a Vanity Fair cover. He died prematurely from illness in 2011 at age 4.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets baby bear Entertainment News Life & Style Living News polar bear cub polar bears World News
700

Don't Miss

Heartbroken New Zealanders mourn mass shooting

New Zealanders lit candles and placed flowers at makeshift memorials set up in the city of Christchurch in the wake of the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history.

Recommended
Latest
600
Remembering Exxon Valdez oil spill
What to buy in March
Celebrity birthdays March 17-23
Today in History: March 22
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
2019 local deaths of note
Recipes: Bake your way through the rest of winter
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
6th deadliest tornado in US history
Celebrity deaths
March Entertainment Guide
Red carpet fashion
Academy Award winners
February snow
Westminster Kennel Club dog show
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
New York Fashion Week 2019
WTOP gets top-notch new home
Northam under fire over photo
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Longest government shutdown in US history
Top photos of 2018
700

Don't Miss

Heartbroken New Zealanders mourn mass shooting

New Zealanders lit candles and placed flowers at makeshift memorials set up in the city of Christchurch in the wake of the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history.

Recommended
Latest
600