Woman sews blanket for former president George HW Bush’s comfort dog

After seeing the viral photo of "Sully" sitting in front of the late president's casket, Saraland, Alabama resident Lisa Smith wanted to send him a little love.

SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) — A local woman is sending a little comfort to the “comfort dog” of the late President George H.W. Bush.

After a mix-up in the mail and a 2 month delay, the blanket finally got to him.

“I made Sully a blanket,” said Lisa Smith.

It was a kind gesture for a four legged friend. A 2-year-old Labrador.

“When I saw that President Bush had a service dog it really touched my heart about the thought of the dog being alone or needing comfort,” Smith said.

Smith says she wanted to send Sully a little southern love after such a loss. Sully was given to President George H.W. Bush after his wife passed away.

A photo taken of Sully in front of Bush’s casket back in December sparked it all. It was a charming reminder that a dog is truly “man’s best friend.”

“It touched my heart and I just wanted to share love,” Smith added.

Smith has had her own health challenges. She’s been through a lot.

“I became ill and went into the hospital and I had pneumonia but days progress and I developed ARDS. Shortly after that, I developed breast cancer in my left breast and adenoid cystic carcinoma is the type of cancer,” Smith explained. “I had chemo therapy my left breast removed and I developed thyroid cancer. I went through all of that and after that I had to have a complete hysterectomy.”

After all that she’s been through she says Jesus, her family, yoga, and sewing is the recipe for her happiness.

“My sewing machine. i can sit there and its like going through therapy. Tears start flowing and my husband is like what’s wrong. It’s just me and Jesus,” she added.

So with a little piece of Saraland, a little piece of South Alabama, a little piece of Lisa Smith, that blanket is full of love.

“It felt like our town gave Sully a little comfort because TeamLisa mission is who I sew for. Team Lisa is me and my community,” Smith said.

Reports say Sully has a new role, he’s headed to work with veterans at Walter Reed Military Medical Center.

