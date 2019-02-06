202
Home » Animals & Pets » Rattlesnakes slither at Texas…

Rattlesnakes slither at Texas Capitol to promote roundup

By The Associated Press February 6, 2019 11:31 am 02/06/2019 11:31am
Share
A member of the Sweetwater Jaycees uses his boot to control the movement of a rattlesnake at the Texas Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Austin, Texas. The group was at the capitol to promote their annual rattlesnake round-up. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Some rattlesnakes have slithered through parts of the Texas Capitol to help promote an upcoming reptile roundup.

Members of the Sweetwater Jaycees were in Austin on Tuesday to support what’s billed as the World’s Largest Rattlesnake Roundup.

This year’s event includes a parade and a Miss Snake Charmer pageant on March 7. Other rattlesnake-related activities run through March 10.

Some brave visitors at the Texas Capitol opted to touch the rattlesnakes and pose for photos as the creatures were held by experts from the Jaycees, a public service organization.

Sweetwater is 180 miles (289.67 kilometers) west of Fort Worth.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Living News Travel News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500