Police search for tiny monkey stolen from Palm Beach Zoo

By The Associated Press February 12, 2019 2:50 pm 02/12/2019 02:50pm
CORRECTS TO CLARIFY THIS IS THE TYPE OF MONKEY THAT IS MISSING NOT THE ACTUAL MONKEY - In this undated photo provided by the Palm Beach Zoo, a rare Goeldi's monkey, sits on a branch at an enclosure at the Palm Beach Zoo, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Police in Florida are on the lookout for a 12-year-old Goeldi's monkey, that was stolen Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, from the zoo. Zoo president Margo McKnight said Goeldi's monkeys are "increasingly sought after for the illegal pet trade." (Palm Beach Zoo via AP)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida need help finding a little monkey that was stolen from the Palm Beach Zoo.

Zoo spokeswoman Naki Carter announced Tuesday that 12-year-old Kali, a rare Goeldi’s monkey, was taken from her enclosure on Monday. A zookeeper discovered the monkey missing during early morning rounds, and then saw that the mesh had been cut open.

Police are seeking help identifying a person seen in surveillance video walking along the zoo’s perimeter early Monday.

Goeldi’s monkeys, also known as callimicos, are naturally from the Amazon. Zoo president Margo McKnight said they are “increasingly sought after for the illegal pet trade.”

Officials say Kali has a microchip, weighs around 1 pound (0.45 kilogram) and requires a specialized diet as well as anti-inflammatory medicine.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

