202
Home » Animals & Pets » Oklahoma: Milo the puppy…

Oklahoma: Milo the puppy with wrong-way paws improving

By The Associated Press February 2, 2019 2:02 pm 02/02/2019 02:02pm
8 Shares

A puppy named Milo born with his front paws facing up instead of down has had another procedure as veterinarians in Oklahoma try to help the dog learn to walk.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — A puppy named Milo born with his front paws facing up instead of down has had another procedure as veterinarians in Oklahoma try to help the dog learn to walk.

A statement from the Oklahoma State University’s Center for Veterinary Health Sciences in Stillwater says Milo was released Friday but still needs therapy. Officials with an animal rescue group, Oliver and Friends Farm Sanctuary , are caring for Milo.

Dr. Erik Clary says Milo, apparently part beagle and coonhound, suffered from congenital elbow dislocation. Clary did Milo’s first surgery Jan. 9, inserting pins in the dog’s elbows to realign the joints.

The splints and pins were removed Monday. Clary says the alignment appears to be working but Milo still needs rehab to improve joint function and strengthen his limb muscles.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Living News Milo National News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Northam under fire over photo
Fun things to do in February
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Today in History: Feb. 5
Every Super Bowl halftime show ranked
25-plus recipes for the Super Bowl
Puppy Bowl XV: See the starters
Celebrity birthdays Jan. 27-Feb. 2
2019 local deaths of note
Celebrity deaths
Lunar eclipse
Women's March
Indigenous Peoples March and the March for Life
Longest government shutdown in US history
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
‘Miracle on the Hudson’: 10th anniversary of Flight 1549
First winter storm of 2019
PHOTOS: Cool gadgets and tech from CES 2019
Golden Globe winners
January entertainment guide
PHOTOS: World welcomes 2019
Best local photos of 2018
Top photos of 2018
Top 10 DC-area weather events in 2018
Tragedy and triumph: 2018’s most notable local news stories
An Olympics, an election and investigations: 2018’s biggest national stories
A journey through 2018’s top pop culture moments
Remembering Penny Marshall
Life of George HW Bush
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods