202
Home » Animals & Pets » It's a girl! Berlin…

It’s a girl! Berlin zoo’s baby polar bear has 1st checkup

By The Associated Press February 15, 2019 4:39 am 02/15/2019 04:39am
7 Shares

While keepers caution that the mortality rate for young polar bears can be quite high, Berlin's Tierpark zoo says its latest baby polar bear is "a perky, strong girl." See photos.

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin’s Tierpark zoo says its latest baby polar bear is “a perky, strong girl.”

Keepers and vets were able to separate the 11-week old bear from mother Tonja for the first time to conduct a medical checkup, during which they also determined the cub’s sex.

The zoo said Friday that the as yet unnamed bear weighs 8.5 kilograms (18.7 pounds) and is 61 centimeters (24 inches) from head to tail.

Tonja’s last two cubs died within months of birth and keepers caution that the mortality rate for young polar bears can be quite high.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Life & Style Living News Photo Galleries World News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Celebrity birthdays Feb. 17-23
Celebrity deaths
Westminster Kennel Club dog show
Today in History: Feb. 19
National Cathedral lights
61st annual Grammy Awards
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
New York Fashion Week 2019
2019 local deaths of note
WTOP gets top-notch new home
Super Bowl victory parade
Northam under fire over photo
Fun things to do in February
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Every Super Bowl halftime show ranked
Lunar eclipse
Women's March
Indigenous Peoples March and the March for Life
Longest government shutdown in US history
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
First winter storm of 2019
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
PHOTOS: Cool gadgets and tech from CES 2019
Golden Globe winners
PHOTOS: World welcomes 2019
Best local photos of 2018
Top photos of 2018