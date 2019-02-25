Fugitive monkeys back at Berlin zoo, days after breakout

202
By The Associated Press February 25, 2019 12:14 pm 02/25/2019 12:14pm
In this Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 photo provide by the Tierpark Berlin, pet keeper Fabian Behnke carries capuchin monkey Philippa back to the enclosure after the monkey was escaped in the Zoo on Feb. 14, 2019. (Tierpark Berlin via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — A 17-year-old fugitive monkey has been reunited with her daughter at a Berlin zoo after being caught at a railway station in the German capital.

Both the capuchin monkey and her 6-year-old daughter broke out of their newly redesigned enclosure at the Tierpark zoo on Thursday.

The younger monkey, 6-year-old Philippa, was picked up near the monkey house on Saturday. The mother, Obi, escaped capture during a search by about 40 zoo employees despite several weekend sightings.

The zoo said staff members caught Obi at a commuter railway station on Monday morning.

Veterinarian Andreas Pauly said “both monkeys were of course, somewhat exhausted” after their capture.

The fence around the rabbit-sized animals’ enclosure was being redesigned to prevent future breakouts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

