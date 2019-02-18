202
Dog reunited with owner after 8-month, 175-mile journey

By The Associated Press February 18, 2019 11:17 am 02/18/2019 11:17am
In this Feb. 14, 2019, photo provided by Morgan Miles, Kaiser, a king shepherd dog, gets petted at the Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills shelter in South Paris, Maine. The 5-year-old dog went missing in Ashby, Mass., eight months ago, and made his way 175 miles away to Maine. Kaiser’s owner was reunited with his dog Sunday, Feb. 17. (Morgan Miles via AP)

SOUTH PARIS, Maine (AP) — A dog that went missing in Massachusetts months ago has been reunited with its family after being found in Maine, 175 miles (282 kilometers) away.

The Bangor Daily News reports 5-year-old king shepherd Kaiser made his way from Ashby, Massachusetts, to South Paris, Maine, over a span of eight months. The pooch jumped a wall at the home of a woman who was caring for him before going missing.

Kaiser’s owner, Tom Wollcott, and his children were reunited with the dog Sunday morning. Wollcott conducted an exhaustive search, including using a drone to try to find Kaiser.

A Bethel, Maine, woman had been feeding Kaiser and called animal control, which took the dog to a no-kill shelter in South Paris. The shelter says in a Facebook post that Wollcott was then able to identify Kaiser.

