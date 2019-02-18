Dog reunited with owner after 8-month, 175-mile journey

SOUTH PARIS, Maine (AP) — A dog that went missing in Massachusetts months ago has been reunited with its family after being found in Maine, 175 miles (282 kilometers) away. The Bangor Daily News reports…

SOUTH PARIS, Maine (AP) — A dog that went missing in Massachusetts months ago has been reunited with its family after being found in Maine, 175 miles (282 kilometers) away.

The Bangor Daily News reports 5-year-old king shepherd Kaiser made his way from Ashby, Massachusetts, to South Paris, Maine, over a span of eight months. The pooch jumped a wall at the home of a woman who was caring for him before going missing.

Kaiser’s owner, Tom Wollcott, and his children were reunited with the dog Sunday morning. Wollcott conducted an exhaustive search, including using a drone to try to find Kaiser.

A Bethel, Maine, woman had been feeding Kaiser and called animal control, which took the dog to a no-kill shelter in South Paris. The shelter says in a Facebook post that Wollcott was then able to identify Kaiser.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.