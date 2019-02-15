Beloved rhinoceros dies at age 49 in North Carolina zoo

ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Zoo says that a beloved rhinoceros named Stanley has died. The zoo said in a news release that the 49-year-old southern white rhinoceros died Friday after suffering neurological…

ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Zoo says that a beloved rhinoceros named Stanley has died.

The zoo said in a news release that the 49-year-old southern white rhinoceros died Friday after suffering neurological symptoms and a suspected stroke in recent weeks. A sudden decline in his health this week prompted zookeepers’ decision to humanely euthanize him.

Stan was born in South Africa in 1970 and had lived at a zoo in Asheboro since 1987.

Stacey Weatherly was Stan’s lead zookeeper. She says her favorite memories include summer campers interacting with Stan and petting him.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.