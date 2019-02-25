202
Home » Animals & Pets » 73 dead coyotes found…

73 dead coyotes found behind a North Carolina subdivision

By The Associated Press February 25, 2019 10:46 pm 02/25/2019 10:46pm
Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A large pile of dead coyotes was discovered behind a subdivision in a North Carolina city, and a wildlife officer thinks they were brought from a different location after a hunt.

North Carolina wildlife enforcement officer Sampson Parker said Monday that 73 carcasses were piled in a heap on the ground next to a ditch which leads to a stream in Charlotte. Two residents found them last Thursday on the site of an old wastewater treatment plant. The city bought the property and locked it up.

Mecklenburg County workers say there is no evidence the carcasses impacted the water.

Parker says an investigation shows someone brought the coyotes from a large hunt. He says the coyotes should have been taken to a landfill.

The story was first reported by WBTV .

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Living News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!