Volunteer injured by orangutan at Florida zoo

MIAMI (AP) — Officials say a volunteer was bitten by an orangutan at a Florida zoo. News outlets report that the attack occurred Wednesday afternoon at Jungle Island in Miami. The park released a statement…
The park released a statement saying an experienced volunteer working with the orangutan enrichment program received an injury that wasn’t considered life-threatening. An initial response team and primate keepers responded quickly to render aid.
Miami Fire Rescue workers transported the volunteer to a local hospital.
