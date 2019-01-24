The Latest: Campers rescued from snowy woods after 2 weeks

CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on two snowbound campers rescued by helicopter after spending two weeks camping on a Southern California mountain (all times local): 5:15 p.m. A rescuer who hoisted a snowbound couple…

A couple who went camping and got stranded in the snowy mountains north of Los Angeles for two weeks were rescued by helicopter after running out of food and water, authorities said Thursday.

The man and woman in their 30s and two dogs were airlifted from a snow-covered forest near Alamo Mountain on Wednesday by a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department helicopter .

The couple had gone camping and got snowed in near the 7,400-foot (2,255-meter) peak that is about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

After running out of food and stove fuel they were also using to melt water, they hiked to an area where they had cellphone reception and called 911, Paramedic Deputy Charles Miranda told KCBS-TV .

The two were dehydrated and sunburned, but they were generally in good condition. Their names weren’t released, and the sheriff’s department blurred their faces in video of them aboard the chopper.

The couple hadn’t expected snow when they set out and thought it would melt sooner than it did, Miranda said. Their truck was also blocked by a fallen tree.

Storms spanning four days hit the area Jan. 14.

Another camper stranded on nearby Mount Pinos was rescued after calling for help on the first day of the storm.

Deputies couldn’t initially get through deep snow in 4-wheel drive vehicles to reach the 24-year-old, but another team in snowcats, which have tank-like treads and are used for grooming ski slopes, rescued her, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said.

The area in the Los Padres National Forest is not far from Interstate 5. But it is rugged, remote and accessible mainly by dirt roads that are not plowed in winter.

The road to Alamo Mountain and campgrounds in the area are currently listed as closed.

This story has been corrected to show the elevation of Alamo Mountain is 7,400 feet, not 4,700 feet.

