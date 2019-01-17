202
North Carolina man accused of beating puppy with shovel

By The Associated Press January 17, 2019 5:48 pm 01/17/2019 05:48pm
ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina have arrested a man who they say beat a puppy to death with a shovel.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a citizen called to say they witnessed the incident on Jan. 9.

After an investigation, deputies arrested 49-year-old Donald Duran Baker of Asheboro and charged him with felony cruelty to animals. There was no word on why the puppy was beaten to death.

Baker was given a $25,000 secured bond and was scheduled to appear in court Thursday. Online records didn’t say whether Baker is represented by an attorney.

