K9 with bone cancer gets final salute outside vet’s office

ETTERS, Pa. (AP) — A beloved K9 suffering from bone cancer got a final salute at the Pennsylvania veterinarian’s office where he was euthanized.

Newberry Township Police Chief Steven Lutz says 9-year-old German Shephard Tazer didn’t seem well after his last shift Saturday night. Sgt. Chris Martinez, his handler, took him to the vet on Tuesday and learned Tazer had bone cancer in both hind legs, and one leg was broken.

Lutz says they wanted to give Tazer a proper send-off before he was euthanized, so they invited surrounding departments to the vet’s office for his Wednesday night appointment.

He says about 50 cruisers arrived with 70 officers. They lined the path to the clinic, saluting Tazer and Martinez as they walked into the building.

Veterinarian Lewis Hartman tells the York Daily Record that he was incredibly moved by the display and says Tazer was “a wonderful dog.”

