Bear cub burned in Colorado wildfire released into wild

By The Associated Press January 26, 2019 2:16 pm 01/26/2019 02:16pm
This July 19, 2018, file photo provided by Colorado Parks and Wildlife shows an orphaned bear cub that was burned by a wildfire healing at a rehabilitation center in Del Norte, Colo. The orphaned bear cub burned by a Colorado wildfire has been released back into the wild. The Durango Herald reports that the cub was placed in the mountains west of Durango on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, asleep inside a man-made den along with a second orphaned cub. (Joe Lewandowski/Colorado Parks and Wildlife via AP, File)

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — An orphaned bear cub burned by a Colorado wildfire has been released back into the wild.

The Durango Herald reports that the cub was placed in the mountains west of Durango on Friday, asleep inside a man-made den along with a second orphaned cub. Officials hope they will not wake up until spring when food is more available.

The injured cub’s feet were severely burned in a wildfire that raged north of Durango last summer.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said the cub weighed only 10 pounds when she came to a wildlife rehabilitation center but gained 80 pounds. Once the cub was able to walk, she was moved to a pen with other cubs.

The center limits human interaction, giving the cubs a better chance at survival when released.

