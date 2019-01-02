202.5
2 baby bongos born at Virginia Zoo on same day

By The Associated Press January 3, 2019 4:23 am 01/03/2019 04:23am
Two baby bongos were born to separate mothers at the Virginia Zoo on Dec. 26. See photos.

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Zoo has a new set of bongos.

Two baby bongos were born to separate mothers at the zoo on Dec. 26.

The bongo is a large species of antelope found in eastern, western and central Africa.

The zoo reports that “Johnny” — a male calf — weighed in about 44 pounds, while “Charlie” — a female calf — weighed in at 48 pounds.

The birth of the calves brings the total herd to eight in their exhibit in the Africa — Okavango Delta. The large antelope are native to eastern, western and central Africa.

Bongo populations have been thinned by habitat destruction, poaching and domestic livestock diseases.

Zoo officials said there may be a delay before visitors can see the calves.

