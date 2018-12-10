202.5
Texas firefighters save more than 100 snakes from house fire

By The Associated Press December 10, 2018 2:51 pm 12/10/2018 02:51pm
In this Dec. 8, 2018, photo provided by Scott J. Engle with Montgomery County Police Reporter shows fire department personnel carrying snakes from a house after it caught fire near Conroe, Texas. More than 100 snakes were rescued from the reptile-filled home. Authorities say a Christmas tree may have sparked the blaze. (Scott Engle/Montgomery County Police Reporter via AP)

CONROE, Texas (AP) — Firefighters in Texas have rescued more than 100 snakes from a home that caught fire over the weekend.

Authorities say a Christmas tree may have sparked the blaze Saturday near Conroe, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of Houston. The snakes included pythons and boa constrictors.

Authorities say that when firefighters arrived, they discovered a second-floor bedroom full of snakes and lizards.

Firefighters from Caney Creek and other responders carefully brought the snakes outside to safety, though authorities say “a couple” lizards died in the fire.

Houston TV station KTRK reports that the homeowners weren’t at the house at the time of the fire.

