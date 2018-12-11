202.5
California man accused of killing dog that peed on yard

By The Associated Press December 11, 2018 4:19 pm 12/11/2018 04:19pm
This undated photo released by the Tulare County Sheriff's Office shows Modesto Ramos. Authorities say Ramos, accused of using an assault rifle to shoot and kill a dog that peed on his yard and car, was arrested and faces animal cruelty charges. (Tulare County Sheriff's Office via AP)

TULARE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in California say a man accused of using an assault rifle to shoot and kill a Chihuahua that peed on his lawn and car was arrested and faces animal cruelty charges.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Monday that a woman contacted officials Saturday after noticing her white Chihuahua, named “Chavo,” was missing and told authorities she suspected her neighbor, 23-year-old Modesto Ramos.

The office says Ramos was arrested later Saturday after he told investigators he became angry at the 8-year-old dog for urinating on his yard and car, fatally shot him and then buried the dog.

Deputies searched Ramos’ home and found AR-15 and AK-47 rifles that are banned in California.

Ramos also faces charges of possession of banned assault weapons and negligent discharge of a firearm.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

