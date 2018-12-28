202.5
Home » Animals & Pets » A year after being…

A year after being stolen, New Jersey man’s dog is returned

By The Associated Press December 28, 2018 8:10 am 12/28/2018 08:10am
Share

WALL, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has been reunited with his dog, more than a year after the pooch was stolen from his car.

The dog-napping happened in Virginia when the owner was on vacation.

A few days ago the Yorkie was taken in as a stray by Richmond Animal Care and Control.

NJ.com reports the dog’s microchip showed its owner lived in Wall Township. The owner, identified only as John T., wasn’t able to drive to Virginia, so volunteers from the shelter drove the dog to New Jersey on Thursday.

___

Information from: NJ Advance Media.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Living News Local News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500