Pet lovers meet pet stars at Manhattan’s PetCon

By The Associated Press November 17, 2018 5:03 pm 11/17/2018 05:03pm
A pair of small dogs are transported around PetCon in a Pet Gear stroller, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 in New York. While there are some cats and other creatures included in New York City's PetCon convention, its main focus is the relationship between humans and their pet dogs. (AP Photo/Julie Walker)

NEW YORK (AP) — Pet lovers are getting to meet some pet stars from social media this weekend at PetCon in New York City, a convention dedicated to all things linked to beloved animals.

While there are some cats and other creatures there, PetCon in Manhattan is mostly about dogs and their humans.

Elaine Marzorati was in line to see a Chihuahua and dachshund mix named Tuna Melts My Heart who’s become famous on Instagram.

Rick Hendrix brought his French bulldog, Izzy, wearing a Valentino-inspired dress.

PetCon also has a dog adoption garden, plus panels on topics such as how dogs are treated under the law, and how much money is spent on pets.

There’s even a manager for famous animals who explains the big business of animals on social media.

