202
Home » Animals & Pets » Teen faces adult charges…

Teen faces adult charges in killing of police K-9 named Fang

By The Associated Press October 11, 2018 7:25 pm 10/11/2018 07:25pm
Share

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities say a teenager is facing adult charges in an armed carjacking that killed a police dog named Fang.

The Florida Times-Union reports the State Attorney’s Office filed upgraded charges Thursday against the 17-year-old boy. The charges include killing a police dog, possession of a firearm, aggravated fleeing, armed robbery and two counts of kidnapping with a firearm.

An arrest report says the teen got into a car at a gas station and held the driver at gunpoint. It says he later ordered the driver and her passenger out and drove off.

Authorities tracked the car’s GPS system and remotely shut the engine off. Officers say the youth ran with K-9 Officer Matt Herrera and the 3-year-old German shepherd in pursuit.

They say the teen then fatally wounded Fang.

___

Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Living News National News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500