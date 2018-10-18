202
Reward offered for wolf that escaped when hurricane hit

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018 7:35 am 10/18/2018 07:35am
CHIPLEY, Fla. (AP) — An animal preserve is offering an $800 reward for the return of a wolf named Tahané that escaped as Hurricane Michael ripped through the Florida Panhandle.

In a video posted on Facebook , Seacrest Wolf Preserve co-owner Cynthia Watkins pleaded for the public’s help in finding the 16-year-old gray wolf. Watkins says the preserve in Chipley took a hard hit when the Category 4 hurricane struck Oct. 10.

She says a large oak tree fell on the wolf’s enclosure during the storm and “he experienced extreme stress and is running for his life in terror.”

Watkins says the wolf was spotted south of the preserve. She is asking people not to shoot the wolf, adding that he is “harmless to humans.”

She says Tahané is part of the preserve’s educational program.

