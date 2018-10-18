202
Home » Animals & Pets » Pit bull puppy digs…

Pit bull puppy digs up loaded gun at apartment complex

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018 4:08 pm 10/18/2018 04:08pm
Share

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in a North Carolina city are treating a pit bull puppy as a hero after he dug up a loaded .38-caliber revolver at an apartment complex.

Greenville police posted on its Facebook page the puppy that officers nicknamed Ryder was playing in the grass at the apartment complex when it found the gun wrapped in a t-shirt. Officers unloaded the gun and took it to police headquarters for storage.

The Facebook post also said Ryder may have prevented a tragedy by keeping the gun from landing in the wrong hands.

Police were to analyze the gun to determine if it had been used in other crimes.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Living News National News Social Media News Tech News

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500