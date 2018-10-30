Baby giraffe born at Columbus Zoo

POWELL, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has a new giraffe. The zoo announced 8-year-old Zuri delivered a calf early Tuesday. The zoo says her father, Enzi, is an 8-year-old Masai giraffe. The…

POWELL, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has a new giraffe.

The zoo announced 8-year-old Zuri delivered a calf early Tuesday. The zoo says her father, Enzi, is an 8-year-old Masai giraffe.

The sex of the calf is not yet known. The delivery was captured on a National Geographic webcam.

It is the first giraffe calf born at the zoo in nearly 20 years and another is expected. In July, the zoo said Zuri and 6-year-old Cami were pregnant. Cami and Enzi also mated and the zoo says Cami’s calf appears to be growing steadily.

The zoo says both mothers, and Zuri’s calf, are being closely monitored.

Zuri has been at the zoo since 2013.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.