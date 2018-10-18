202
Home » Animals & Pets » At least 240 animals…

At least 240 animals rescued from ‘deplorable’ home

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018 5:30 pm 10/18/2018 05:30pm
Share
Humane Society Police Officer Tracie Graham, left, and Clair Mullins, of the Montgomery County SPCA, take out two large tortoises Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018 from an Upper Hanover, Pa., home. Authorities rescued over 200 animals from the home including more than 100 snakes, as well as several alligators, ferrets, skunks, turtles and at least half a dozen guinea pigs. (Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call via AP)

PENNSBURG, Pa. (AP) — At least 240 animals, including more than 100 snakes, several alligators, five tortoises, two skunks, at least a dozen ferrets and some guinea pigs, have been rescued from a Pennsylvania home.

Robin Royer, a code enforcement officer for Upper Hanover Township, tells the Allentown Morning Call the home’s condition was “deplorable.”

Tracie Graham, an officer with the Montgomery County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, tells the Reading Eagle the residents of the home also own a home in Macungie Township that was raided earlier this week.

In that case, the Lehigh County Humane Society removed about 100 animals ranging from pigs to bearded dragons.

The couple has not been named.

Barbara Morgan, the Humane Society’s police officer, tells the Morning Call the smell inside was so sickening that authorities used fire department oxygen tanks to enter the home.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Living News National News

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500