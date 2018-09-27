202
Home » Animals & Pets » Missing kangaroo tracked down…

Missing kangaroo tracked down in South Florida neighborhood

By The Associated Press September 27, 2018 7:05 am 09/27/2018 07:05am
Share
A kangaroo crosses the street on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, in Jupiter, Fla. The kangaroo has escaped from an animal sanctuary in South Florida. Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Tuesday were hunting for the 5-year-old kangaroo named Storm in an area of Palm Beach County known as Jupiter Farms. (Robbie Linton via AP)

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — A fugitive kangaroo named Storm has been found safe and sound after several days of searching in South Florida neighborhoods.

The kangaroo’s owner Eric Westergard tells the Palm Beach Post that wildlife officers found the 4-foot (1-meter) kangaroo early Thursday.

Storm hopped away Monday night from Westergard’s Jupiter Farms home, where he also keeps six other kangaroos and other exotic animals.

Officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission used drones and a K-9 from the Tequesta Police Department as they tracked down the kangaroo.

No more details about his capture were immediately available.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Living News National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500