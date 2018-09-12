202
‘Jaws of Life’ used to free bear with head stuck in milk can

By The Associated Press September 12, 2018 4:35 pm 09/12/2018 04:35pm
In this Sept. 7, 2018, photo provided by Dawn Knutson, rescue personnel use the Jaws of Life to free a black bear after its head became stuck inside a 10-gallon milk can near Roseau, Minn. (Dawn Knutson via AP)

ROSEAU, Minn. (AP) — Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to help free a black bear whose head was stuck in a milk can in northern Minnesota.

Conservation officer Eric Benjamin with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources was called Friday about a young male bear with its head stuck in an old 10-gallon (38-liter) milk can near Roseau (ROH’-zoh).

Benjamin says rescuers tried cooking oil to free the bear, but that didn’t work, so they drilled three holes in the can so the panting bear could breathe.

After about two hours, Benjamin called the Roseau Fire Department, which used the Jaws of Life — normally used to extricate car accident victims — and a spreader to pry the can off.

Benjamin says the freed animal, seemingly healthy, ran into the woods.

