Information sought after hawk shot with arrow in Alabama

By The Associated Press September 10, 2018 4:17 pm 09/10/2018 04:17pm
HARTSELLE, Ala. (AP) — Wildlife authorities are asking for information after a red-tailed hawk was spotted in north Alabama with an arrow shot through its body.

The Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division says officials were notified after someone saw the injured bird, and a member of the Alabama Hawking Association tried to capture it.

The bird is still free. A Facebook message by the agency on Monday says it was last seen near Hartselle in Morgan County. A photo posted by wildlife officials shows the bird sitting upright on a utility wire with an arrow shot through its body pointing skyward.

The release says anyone with information can call Operation Gamewatch anonymously at 1-800-272-GAME.

