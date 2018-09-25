202
Dog pepper sprayed at Wyoming shelter, board members resign

By The Associated Press September 25, 2018 2:21 pm 09/25/2018 02:21pm
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Two members of a Wyoming animal shelter board have resigned after the board suspended the CEO instead of firing him for ordering a dog to be pepper sprayed after it bit a shelter employee.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported Tuesday that Cheyenne Animal Shelter board member Lynn Boak resigned Monday, saying she felt the board should have fired Bob Fecht. He was suspended without pay for 60 days. Another board member resigned earlier.

Boak said a majority of the board voted to fire Fecht, but a two-thirds majority was needed. The board declined to release a vote count.

Fecht apologized last week, saying he had a “personal and emotional reaction” to the dog biting the employee.

The dog was pepper-sprayed on Sept. 5 and euthanized the next day.

Information from: Wyoming Tribune Eagle, http://www.wyomingnews.com

