7 kangaroos temporarily removed from home after 1 escaped

By The Associated Press September 28, 2018 12:53 pm 09/28/2018 12:53pm
FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2018 file photo, a kangaroo crosses the street after escaping from an animal sanctuary, in Jupiter, Fla. Seven kangaroos have been removed temporarily by Florida wildlife officials from a home-based sanctuary where the 5-year-old kangaroo escaped earlier this week. State wildlife officials said Friday, Sept. 28 that they had found “deficiencies” in the kangaroos’ enclosures at the home. The kangaroos were moved to an undisclosed, licensed facility. (Robbie Linton via AP)

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Seven kangaroos have been removed temporarily by Florida wildlife officials from a home-based sanctuary where a 5-year-old kangaroo escaped earlier this week.

State wildlife officials said Friday that they had found “deficiencies” in the kangaroos’ enclosures at a home in Jupiter, Florida.

The kangaroos were moved to an undisclosed, licensed facility.

The Palm Beach Post reports that the sanctuary was last inspected in 2016 and was up to code.

A spokesman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says owner Eric Westergard is working to fix the fencing and caging issues.

The missing kangaroo named Storm was found Thursday, three days after he hopped away from Westergard’s home.

Officers used drones and a K-9 in an effort to track down Storm.

