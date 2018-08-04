202
Woman dies after pit bull mauls her in Chicago

By The Associated Press August 4, 2018 5:58 pm 08/04/2018 05:58pm
CHICAGO (AP) — A 57-year-old woman has died in Chicago after being mauled by a pit bull.

Police say the unidentified woman was attacked by a large pit bull dog around midday. When officers arrived on the scene, the dog charged police and the dog was shot dead.

The woman was transported to University of Chicago hospital where she was pronounced dead.

She suffered dog bites to her neck and throughout her body. Police are investigating and the owner of the dog has not yet been identified.

Topics:
Animals & Pets Living News National News
