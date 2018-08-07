Turtle rescue technique by Laurel police attracts some dismay online

A Laurel police officer retrieved a turtle from under a parked car over the weekend. Now, the department is getting reprimanded online for a photo showing the officer holding the turtle by the tail.

LAUREL, Md. (AP) — A joking Facebook post about a “Found Dog” that showed a Maryland police officer’s rescue of a snapping turtle garnered some consternation.

The Washington Post reports that a Laurel police officer retrieved a turtle from under a parked car on Saturday. In one photo accompanying the post, an officer is seen holding the turtle by the tail.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

One commenter asked “Next time please do not carry by the tail you can damage their vertebrae.” But others endorsed the officer’s technique, noting that they’re called snapping turtles for a reason: they have a powerful bite.

The police department chimed in again later acknowledging that the technique may not be ideal, but neither is losing a finger. The department notes that the turtle is doing fine “swimming in Rocky Gorge Reservoir.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.