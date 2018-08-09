202
Timber rattlesnake in New Jersey relocated

By The Associated Press August 9, 2018 6:35 am 08/09/2018 06:35am
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Authorities have relocated a venomous timber rattlesnake after a woman in New Jersey found it under her car.

The woman contacted the state, which alerted its venomous snake response team earlier this month. The species is endangered in New Jersey and it is illegal for people to kill them.

Popcorn Park Zoo director John Bergmann wrote on Facebook that the homeowner kept an eye on the snake until the team arrived. The team distracted the snake from going under a shed and video shows members capturing it.

The snake was relocated away from homes.

