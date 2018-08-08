202
Swan paddleboats at The Woodlands unveiled post-Harvey

By The Associated Press August 8, 2018 11:15 am 08/08/2018 11:15am
Harvey-Waterway Cruisers Visitors take one of a dozen swan paddleboats out for a spin at Riva Row Park on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in The Woodlands. The Woodlands Township Board of Directors voted in June 2017 to add a dozen of the swan boats at a cost of $57,000. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP)

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — A Houston-area community has opted for paddleboats in the shape of swans to replace waterway cruisers damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Harvey nearly a year ago.

The Houston Chronicle reports the long-necked versions were introduced Tuesday at The Woodlands. The 10 pedal-powered swan boats are available for rental on the Waterway Canal.

Officials with The Woodlands Township say the canal is one of the area’s prized assets and popular with tourists and the locals.

The six original waterway cruisers were a mainstay for years. Heavy rain blamed on Harvey essentially destroyed the electrical systems.

Township leaders in December returned just one of those boats to service, but later cited costs and mechanical issues and turned to swan-shaped paddleboats. The new boats were purchased at a cost of $57,000.

Topics:
Animals & Pets Living News Travel News
