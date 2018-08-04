202
Home » Animals & Pets » San Francisco's wild parrots…

San Francisco’s wild parrots branching out throughout city

By The Associated Press August 4, 2018 7:12 pm 08/04/2018 07:12pm
Share

The parrots are roosting in other neighborhoods beyond their original home on the city's Telegraph Hill, The San Francisco Chronicle reported. See photos.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s famous birds immortalized in the book and movie “The Wild Parrots of Telegraph Hill” are now roosting in several neighborhoods throughout the city, a newspaper reported Saturday.

The parrots are roosting in other neighborhoods beyond their original home on the city’s Telegraph Hill, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The original flock of a few dozen squawking birds Mark Bittner wrote in his book have turned into a population of more than 300, according to the bird rescue group Mickaboo. They can be seen flying in formation in small flocks throughout the city now and have been sighted as far south as Brisbane, about 15 miles south of the city.

It’s unclear exactly when the birds first appeared in San Francisco and how they landed in the wilds of city. The birds originate in South America and were likely brought to the city to be sold as pets and were either purposely released or escaped.

Bittner writes about seeing them in the early 1990s.

Bittner was a homeless musician squatting in an unoccupied apartment on Telegraph Hill and chronicled his years tending to a flock that lived in a tree outside his building. His book was published in 2004, the same year Judith Irving released her documentary of the same title. The film chronicled Bittner’s devotion to the birds and his transformation into an amateur avian expert.

Bittner and Irving married in 2007.

The birds are popular tourist attractions, and the city supervisors passed a law banning the feeding of the colorful flock.

___

Information from: San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets california Funny & Weird News Living News National News parrots san francisco Trending Now

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

500
Recommended
Latest
600
Kavanaugh, Ford testify on Capitol Hill
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
Celebrity birthdays Sept. 22-29
Today in History: Sept. 29
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Harford County shooting
Fall Movie Guide
PHOTOS: 2018 Emmy Awards
Florence thrashing coast
Hurricane Florence: Before the storm
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
New York Fashion Week
Best places to go apple picking this fall
20 of the best DC-area fall festivals
‘Embodiment of America’: Traffic stops as locals pay respects to Sen. John McCain
Who else is buried at US Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis?
Remembering John McCain
PHOTOS: Aretha Franklin’s farewell
John McCain’s life and career
MTV Video Music Awards
Celebrity deaths
Local deaths of note
PHOTOS: Remembering Aretha Franklin
Shooting at the Capital Gazette
25 best places to visit in the US